Local News Hour | May 26, 2023
- Sunrise Rotary, Shot Ski raise $30,000 for local organizations (3:37)
- Adjutant for Park City American Legion Post 14 Glenn Wright has details on Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at Park City Cemetery (5:46)
- Financial aid available for home repairs in Wasatch, Summit counties (18:46)
- Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps last night's meeting (20:59)
- Lauren Gustus, Executive Editor of the Salt Lake Tribune, has a monthly update on stories it is covering (37:39)