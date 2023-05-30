Local News Hour | May 30, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
- Light rail enthusiast Bill Ciraco running for Park City Council (02:57)
- Park City School District, Board of Education multi-year contract details explained (05:05)
- Powwow coming to Heber's Rivers Edge Campgrounds this weekend (20:47)
- Park City High School seniors witness lifelike reenactment to curb drunk driving (31:47)
- Crested Butte lift crew moves to unionize, following Park City’s lead (35:01)
- Free Park City Treble Makers spring concert June 4 (38:05)
- Microtransit slated to return in Park City this summer (45:39)
- Another USAF plane buzzes the Wasatch Back (47:43)