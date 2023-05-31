Local News Hour | May 31, 2023
- Former Hollywood producer Bob Sertner announces Park City Council bid (3:29)
- Mountain Town Music Community Conductor of Musical Affairs Brian Richards has details about the second annual Moon River Jamboree June 15 (6:14)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews city council meeting (20:58)
- Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks shares details on the Main Street Summer Blast Off event June 3 (41:44)
- An “epic winter” will mean an “epic summer” for reservoirs, water managers say (47:19)