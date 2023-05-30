An “epic winter” will mean an “epic summer” for reservoirs, water managers say

In dry years, managing reservoir levels is pretty easy, according to Weber Basin Water Conservancy District CEO Scott Paxman. His district includes the Smith and Morehouse, Echo and Rockport reservoirs.

“We just hold everything that we can. We don't really release a lot of water out,” he said.

That certainly hasn’t been the case this year. To prevent flooding, water managers have had to continually release water, and keep the reservoirs below certain levels in anticipation of receiving more spring runoff.

“We couldn't just fill the reservoirs and then just send down whatever came after that," Paxman said. "We have to manage the reservoirs very carefully so that the channels, the rivers below those reservoirs, are held just at or below flood stage. It’s a daily and hourly calculation that we have to go through to make sure that we're in the right place."

Jared Hansen, manager of the Central Utah Water Conservancy District, said the weather has been a great boon in managing that runoff. His district includes Deer Creek, Jordanelle and Strawberry reservoirs.

“We were really concerned that we'd end up with something similar to what happened back in the early ‘80s, where it would stay cool through May and then at the end of May suddenly go from cool to hot,” he said.

But Hansen said the cycle of warm and cool weather over the past couple of months has been "perfect" for gradually bringing down the snowpack.

"Now we're just kind of waiting for the higher elevation stuff to melt," he said.

According to the Utah Division of Water Resources, as of May 30, Deer Creek is at 91%, Jordanelle is at 90%. Strawberry Reservoir, which has not had any water released, is at 84%. Unlike the other two, Hansen said it will not fill this year, though it will get closer.

“Strawberry is what we call a multi-year carryover reservoir. And so with the prolonged drought, Strawberry was pretty low,” he said.

Echo and Rockport reservoirs are lower, at 70% and 62%, respectively. But Paxman said they will fill and are filling fast. Smith and Morehouse, meanwhile, is at 103%.

“It’s spilling at this time. So great for fishing,” he said.

Hansen said the reservoirs will be great for all sorts of water activities this year.

“We're going to have a fantastic summer for water sports," he said. "The reservoirs will be a lot different than they've been in the last few years, and we should have accessible boat ramps everywhere through the entire boating season. And as much as we had such an epic winter, we're going to have just as epic of a summer.”

But both Hansen and Paxman urged those who visit the reservoirs to take safety seriously. Paxman said the rivers will be running fast, and the reservoirs are colder and murkier than usual because of all of the runoff.

“Just pay attention to what you're doing," he said. "But there should be plenty of water out there to have fun on. So enjoy yourself. But be very careful."