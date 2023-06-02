Local News Hour | June 2, 2023
- Kimball Creek high waters wash out bridge to Glenwild trails (3:46)
- PCHS Principal Roger Arbabi on the graduating class of 2023 (4:18)
- Park Silly Sunday Market opens this weekend with smaller Main Street footprint (14:45)
- Pride flag raised at Miners Hospital for third year to mark Pride month (18:04)
- Park City Councilmember Max Doilney recaps meeting, announces he won't seek reelection (20:32)
- Emily Harris, Kem C. Gardner Institute senior demographer, discusses "The Geography of Utah's Migration" (36:10)