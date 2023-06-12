Local News Hour | June 12, 2023
Physics teacher Matt Nagie enters race for Park City Council (02:08)
Midway City Council race: Nine candidates vie for three seats (04:38)
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant (06:06)
Local author Marianne Bohr discusses her new book "The Twenty: One Woman's Trek Across Corsica on the GR20 Trails" (24:49)
Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Billow shares teachers who were honored with Excellent Educator awards (37:53)