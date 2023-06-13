Local News Hour | June 13, 2023
Ed Parigian announces second Park City Council bid (02:08)
Victim’s sister tells court Kouri Richins was ‘greedy,’ ‘desperate’ (04:11)
Summit County Weeds Superintendent Dave Bingham on noxious weed perils, how to control them (07:06)
Low Stump Tree Service co-owner Patty Xavier on death of spruce trees, how to help (20:59)
KUTV meteorologist Chase Thomason on return of El Nino and what it means for next winter (33:04)
"Arsenic and Old Lace" director Carrie Zabaldo discusses production at Charitable Acts Theatre (41:18)