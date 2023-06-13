© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 13, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM MDT
A farmer's nightmare weed, glyphosate-resistant Palmer amaranth, or pigweed, sprouts in a soybean field in Arkansas. Its evolution has farmers looking for new weedkilling strategies.
Dan Charles
/
NPR
Ed Parigian announces second Park City Council bid (02:08)

Victim’s sister tells court Kouri Richins was ‘greedy,’ ‘desperate’ (04:11)

Summit County Weeds Superintendent Dave Bingham on noxious weed perils, how to control them (07:06)

Low Stump Tree Service co-owner Patty Xavier on death of spruce trees, how to help (20:59)

KUTV meteorologist Chase Thomason on return of El Nino and what it means for next winter (33:04)

"Arsenic and Old Lace" director Carrie Zabaldo discusses production at Charitable Acts Theatre (41:18)

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher