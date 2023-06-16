Local News Hour | June 16, 2023
- Judge rules in Summit County's favor in Dakota Pacific hearing (1:44)
- Two culprits are behind Utah’s housing affordability crisis, Thomas Wright says (4:39)
- Summit County asks residents to properly dispose of sandbags after flooding (6:48)
- Park City Institute's Ari Ioannides previews the Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series at Canyons Village (8:58)
- Park City Councilmember Tana Toly recaps last night's meeting (21:12)
- Local historian Sandra Morrison has details on the opening of the historic Echo Church (36:41)
- Feds announce start of public process to reshape key rules on Colorado River water use by 2027 (49:04)
- Upper Main Street construction moves traffic to one lane Monday (50:03)