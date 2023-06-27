Local News Hour | June 27, 2023
- Wasatch County should reject proposed temple agreement, dark sky advocates say (3:43)
- Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (9:24)
- Commemorative flyover covers Summit, Wasatch counties Tuesday (20:45)
- Youth Sports Alliance's Emily Fisher and Ashley Laakso have an update on youth sports programs (22:16)
- From hamburglars to unhappy campers, summertime means bizarre crime (30:28)
- Park City author releases new book on prolific art thief (32:56)
- Dalia Gonzalez and Rebecca Blanchette of the Women's Giving Fund discuss the finalists, how winner is chosen (35:07)
- Private pickleball facility in Silver Creek goes before planning commission (43:12)
- Summit Bike Share launches this weekend (44:55)
- Park City visitation down, hotel prices up (46:44)
- Park City Institute announces partial summer concert line up (48:38)