Private pickleball facility in Silver Creek goes before planning commission

Parkites Seth and Jennifer Lansky said they hope to build a 9,000-square-foot space along Beehive Drive in Silver Creek.

In an email to county planners, the couple stressed the facility would not be public. The Lanskys said only they and other couples they know will use the courts.

“There is extremely limited indoor court time during the winter which is the primary reason for building the courts versus driving down to SLC multiple times per week,” the Lanskys wrote.

Seth Lanksy declined to comment further until after the planning commission meeting.

Planning staff said in their report the planning commission should forward a positive recommendation to the Community Development Director, Patrick Putt, who gets the final say in the matter.

Staff ran the pickleball proposal through a checklist of items required under the Snyderville Basin Development Code, and it passed, including on the noise issue.

The Lanksys’ facility would have three courts, all indoors, which staff said they believe would alleviate the noise issue. The building also complies with dark skies requirements.

Staff said they would like the planning commission to have a more thorough discussion about parking. Currently, the site plan includes 12 parking spaces, enough if four players on each court drove their own cars.

The building plan also includes a lobby for socialization and a golf simulator.

Besides the Lansky pickleball courts, the planning commission may also formalize the boundaries of two lots in Silver Springs , each with a single-family home, which were de facto redrawn a couple of years ago.