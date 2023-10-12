Local News Hour | October 11, 2023
- Regional housing authority idea on pause while staff explore additional benefits (2:39)
- Columbus Pacific Partner Tony Tyler and tenant Karlo Rajnovic have details about the official ribbon-cutting of Slopeside Village on Thursday (5:00)
- Director of Multimedia for High Star Ranch Tom Schiemer has details on this weekend's Fall Festival and Scarecrow Walk and other upcoming events at the DeJoira Center (23:20)
- Heber Valley Chamber Marketing Manager Jessica Broadhead has a look at some of the upcoming events (33:13)
- Fatal semi crash, fuel spill closed I-84 in northern Summit County (40:43)
- Summit County considers tax increase to cover next year’s budget(42:16)
- Youth Sports Alliance is finalist to win SUV, $25k grant (44:02)
- New Kamas WIC branch to celebrate grand opening (46:01)
- Meet Midway City Council candidates at two October events (48:06)