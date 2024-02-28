Local News Hour | February 28, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:40)
Summit County voters: postmark presidential primary ballots by March 4 (05:59)
Yarrow developer shares project’s amenities amid planning commission height concerns (07:37)
Wasatch County cities join in statewide wellbeing project (10:48)
Cardboard derby to bring community competition and fun to Park City(12:31)
DABS Director Tiffany Clason with a liquor licenses bill breakdown (14:17)
30th Park City Leadership Community Forum details from Myles Rademan (24:22)
Wasatch County to host town hall for Jordanelle area residents (33:34)
Erin Krentz, 60-year-old Figure Skater, and skating partner Chris Obzansky wins World Masters Pairs Figure Skating Championship (35:09)