© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | February 28, 2024

By Roger Goldman
Published February 28, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (03:40)

Summit County voters: postmark presidential primary ballots by March 4 (05:59)

Yarrow developer shares project’s amenities amid planning commission height concerns (07:37)

Wasatch County cities join in statewide wellbeing project (10:48)

Cardboard derby to bring community competition and fun to Park City(12:31)

DABS Director Tiffany Clason with a liquor licenses bill breakdown (14:17)

30th Park City Leadership Community Forum details from Myles Rademan (24:22)

Wasatch County to host town hall for Jordanelle area residents (33:34)

Erin Krentz, 60-year-old Figure Skater, and skating partner Chris Obzansky wins World Masters Pairs Figure Skating Championship (35:09)

Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman