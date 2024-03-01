Local News Hour | March 1, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:33)
- Summit County sheriff releases dash cam of fatal shooting (5:30)
- University of Utah Ski Team assistant coach JJ Johnson and athlete Sydney Palmer-Leger recap February's competitions and preview upcoming events (9:13)
- Bill expanding MIDA’s taxing powers heads to governor’s desk (20:37)
- Meagan Nielsen with Habitat for Humanity talks about the "She Means Business" financial education course (22:32)
- Utah officials expect 2034 Olympics award decision on Pioneer Day (30:50)
- 14 commercial condos on Old Hwy 40 get recommendation from Basin planners (32:53)
- Park City police search for suspects after $80,000 fur coat stolen from Main Street store (34:30)
- Lauren Gustus has an update on the Salt Lake Tribune's top stories (35:12)
- Park City Leadership forum will feature activists, thinkers from sister communities (48:11)