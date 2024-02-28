14 commercial condos on Old Hwy 40 get recommendation from Basin planners

There are already some commercial condos out at the Park City Business Center on Old Highway 40 just outside of Quinn’s Junction.

They’re used by everything from auto repair businesses to gyms to plumbers and more. There’s a laser supply business out there and a wine storage facility.

Some of the commercial condos have been purchased by individuals as “man caves,” places to store outdoor toys.

What they’re not used for—at least legally—is residential space.

As Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Chris Conabee explained at the Tuesday meeting, “condominium” just means an ownership structure; it doesn’t define the use.

“A good way to look at it is the outside shell and the roof of the building is owned by all the individual owners inside of it,” Conabee said.

The 14 condos the commission considered are for businesses. It gave a positive recommendation to County Manager Shayne Scott, who has the final say.

The condos’ future owners may need to return to the commission to get approval for certain uses, too.

The condo application also included 70 parking spots, which got a positive recommendation.

Steve Stanton, who runs 30 Minute Tire out of an existing commercial condo unit, said it could help take the pressure off the rest of the business center’s parking.

“All of my people are just completely livid down there about trying to manage [parking],” he told commissioners.

The commission debated how much parking was needed and approved the 70 spots requested. Commissioners said it’s difficult to say how much parking's needed because the buyer determines how the condo is used.