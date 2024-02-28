Park City Leadership forum will feature activists, thinkers from sister communities

In his last year as program director for Leadership Park City, Myles Rademan will moderate a panel at the library Monday, March 18.

For the forum, Rademan has selected five representatives from Park City and sister communities, including Aspen and Sun Valley.

“They’ve all lived the life in these resort communities and been involved - totally involved in these communities,” Rademan said. “I’ll be asking them questions about where they came from, how they saw their communities evolve, how they’re dealing with some of their issues.”

The panel will include journalist and author Paul Anderson of Aspen, Park City Lodging owner Rhonda Sideris and Jonathan Schechter of the Jackson Town Council.

Rademan said he wants to see how other towns are tackling Park City’s same problems.

“Traffic, child care, affordable housing, the divisiveness in government, how they’re dealing with them, or whether or not they are optimistic about the futures of the communities,” he said. “Hopefully they can give us some sense of optimism, but I’m not sure they’re all optimistic; that’ll be interesting for me to elicit from them. And of course, we’ll have plenty of time for community input or questions and answers.”

The free event is March 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Santy Auditorium.