Local News Hour | March 15, 2024
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (1:06)
- Wasatch County weighs creating public comment policy after Midway meeting hate speech incident (3:48)
- Park City area residents asked for input on e-bike rules (5:37)
- Utah snowpack above normal this season, helping reservoirs and reducing wildfire risk (6:55)
- South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting. (9:19)
- Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell recaps last night's meeting. (22:16)
- Justin Koski, Executive Director of US Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame, discusses the 2023 inductees and its history. (35:59)
- Park City senior center now open four days a week (44:45)
- Olympic officials to visit Wasatch Back in April ahead of summer vote (46:37)