Local News Hour | June 14, 2024
- Winter Sports School head receives Administrator of the Year Award (2:20)
- New lifts, private terrain coming to Powder Mountain (4:31)
- South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting. (6:52)
- Wasatch County School District raises teacher salaries (22:46)
- Scott van Hartesvelt, Myles Rademan, Matt Dias talk Leadership Class 31. (25:08)
- Exalted Ruler Andrew Caplan and Elks Board member Jim Osselaer discuss the Flag Day ceremony happening on Saturday at noon at the Park City Senior Center. (37:27)
- How to sign up for text alerts, other Summit County notifications this wildfire season (46:50)
- Free tickets to summer Sundance screenings in Park City now available (48:34)