Wasatch County School District raises teacher salaries

The district plans to spend close to $228 million and bring in revenues upwards of $163 million. The gap is due to the cost of constructing the new high school, set for completion in spring 2026.

For the general fund, which includes teacher salaries and benefits, academic materials and administrative expenses, the district has allotted about $115 million.

Business administrator Jason Watt said that’s an increase from fiscal year 2024, mostly to better compensate teachers.

“You can see that in the general fund, our budget will increase this year by just slightly over $5 million,” he said. “That represents a 5.03% increase to the budget that corresponds almost exactly with the percentage of salary increase that the board has agreed upon and will approve tonight for its employees.”

Several teachers praised the salary increases, like Denise Marshall, who teaches at Midway Elementary.

“I’ve taught in the district since 2005, and I just wanted to express my gratitude, because there were several years where we didn’t get raises,” she said. “I appreciate your awareness and understanding of our economy.”

And teacher Jena Horrocks spoke on behalf of other educators who drafted written comments for her to share with the board.

Some teachers said the raise will help with the high cost of living. Others praised the new policy of three weeks of paid parental leave.

“Morale is higher than it’s ever been in our district, and it’s because teachers are being taken care of,” Horrocks said. “And when teachers are being taken care of, it rolls into students and every working partner district. So thank you, thank you for all that you do.”

In terms of district infrastructure, Watt said the existing high school is now completely paid for.

“That’s about four years earlier than was projected when we started,” he said. “And so that money will now be used in fiscal year ’25 as we make our first principal and interest payment on the construction of the new high school.”

The board unanimously approved next year’s budget. The new fiscal year begins July 1.