Local News Hour | August 13, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published August 13, 2024 at 2:56 PM MDT As lawsuit over Heber temple continues, Texas town rejects similar plans. (03:39)Deputy Summit County Manager Janna Young previews the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (05:55)Mountain Mediation Center details their upcoming fundraiser. (24:18)Deer Valley details new employee housing project plans. (32:55)Recycle Utah update on the temporary closure of the center. (34:14)Summit County SAR finds teen after night lost near Mirror Lake Highway. (42:17)Summit County reminds parents of required shots for students.(43:38)Park City teen shows how local sports program supported her at youth delegation in Paris.(45:37)Wasatch County investigates after dog shot and killed in Midway.(49:07)