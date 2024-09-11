Local News Hour | September 11, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published September 11, 2024 at 11:41 AM MDT Listen • 49:07 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Fixing Kimball Junction traffic now down to two options. (4:26)Park City Council delays decision on ranked choice voting amid uncertain state support. (6:59)Summit County Friends of the Library talk about the upcoming used book sale. (9:28)Summit County sheriff seeing ‘enormous increase’ in kids riding e-bikes recklessly. (23:02)Health officials warn of toxic, potentially fatal algae in Deer Creek Reservoir. (25:13)Girls on the Run Program Director Ivy Denihan discusses their fall session that starts Sept. 16. (25:59)Deer Valley to detail Snow Park base plans at city meeting, open house. (29:29)In quick reversal, Heber police post crossing guards at Main Street intersection. (31:00)Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner previews upcoming events. (33:35)Public hearings on deck for lodge planned near Jordanelle. (44:44)Park City Eccles Center’s winter performance series lineup includes dance, music and Olympic champions. (47:04)