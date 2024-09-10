Fixing Kimball Junction traffic now down to two options

The "A" and "C" alternatives are the finalists from a field of more than 30 ideas to fix Kimball Junction’s traffic circulation. Here's how they differ.

The Utah Department of Transportation, which will pick between the two, calls alternative A the “split-diamond interchange” option.

That’s because it would split traffic between the existing Kimball Junction exit of Interstate 80 and a new one onto Landmark Drive.

“Which would provide an interchange west of Kimball junction to bring traffic off of that, closer to the outlet mall,” Summit County transportation planner Carl Miller explained.

The roundabout at Ute Boulevard and Landmark Drive would turn into a signal to handle the additional traffic.

UDOT would turn I-80 and state Route 224’s interchange into a “tight diamond.” That would resemble U.S. Highway 40 and state Route 248, where there are four-way signals at each off ramp.

Alternative C is labeled the “road widening” option, because it widens roads around the Kimball Junction area, including state Route 224.

The main artery would receive additional left-turn lanes, and side streets like Ute and Newpark boulevards would get extended turn lanes, too.

Both alternatives include upgraded pedestrian trails with longer ramps for ADA accessibility, and a trail connection up from Redstone to the southeast corner of Olympic Parkway and state Route 224.

UDOT is scheduled to pick one of the two in 2025. Alternative A is ballparked to cost $100 million, while alternative C would be $40 million, in 2025 dollars.

“We really see Kimball junction as a town center, not just a place to move traffic through as quickly as we can,” Miller said.

To that end, Summit County is planning a pedestrian overpass. That’s not something UDOT is spearheading because the state agency’s priority is moving traffic—and a tunnel moves people more quickly.

The county is hoping to revamp the Kimball Junction Transit Center and library into a town center with a plaza. It would be the launch point for a pedestrian connection to the eastern side of the junction.

Council members see potential in an overpass to create a visual gateway to the Park City area.

That plan is currently being worked out in a subcommittee with Salt Lake City-based developer Dakota Pacific Real Estate.

Together the county and the real estate firm may move some of the transit center underground and down the hill to make room for a plaza. They’ve paused separate litigation at least until October while they collaborate.