Local News Hour | October 25, 2024

Peace House clients from Wasatch County more than double in a year. (3:58)Speed data show e-bikes not pedaling past 15 mph limit in Snyderville Basin. (7:19)Parker Malatesta talks with Paralympic wheelchair basketball player Ali Ibanez. (8:50)Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian recaps Thursday's meeting. (24:40)What Boulder and Cincinnati have to offer Sundance. (34:32)Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus discusses the stories behind the ballot. (36:54)