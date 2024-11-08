Local News Hour | November 8, 2024 By Roger Goldman Published November 8, 2024 at 1:59 PM MST Listen • 50:44 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Jewish community rallies around 'B-Y-Jew' quarterback. (02:48)Summit County sales tax poised to pass in early election results. (03:52)Summit County Works Deputy Director Austin Prescott talks about snow plowing in the county and winter safety. (10:58)Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of Thursday night's meeting. (19:54)Park City Elks Club members Jim Osselear and Cheryl Sosnick discuss the upcoming Hoops Shoot and Senior Appreciation Lunch. (37:43)