Local News Hour | November 13, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 13, 2024 at 1:20 PM MST Listen • 47:45

Neighbors granted appeal stalling Princes' Treasure Hill home plans. (2:54)Kouri Richins denied bail again ahead of 2025 murder trial. (4:51)Park City Mountain COO Deirdra Walsh has a preview of the upcoming ski season. (8:29)Wasatch Trails Foundation Executive Director Mia Yue has a look at the accomplishments of 2024 and a look ahead to this winter and next year. (27:03)Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher discusses ongoing downtown developments in Heber and Midway. (37:15)