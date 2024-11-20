Local News Hour | November 20, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 20, 2024 at 2:50 PM MST Listen • 49:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Judge grants restraining order in Wasatch County election lawsuit. (02:41)Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers has a monthly update. (07:05)Deputy Park City Manager Sarah Pearce and Budget and Strategic Planning Director Jed Briggs preview this week's city council meeting. (20:58)Park City Turkey Drive organizers have details on this year's drive that runs Thursday and Friday. (42:55)