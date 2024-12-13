Local News Hour | December 13, 2024 By Roger Goldman Published December 13, 2024 at 1:32 PM MST Listen • 50:20 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (2:34)Flurry of filings expected as Kouri Richins murder trial timeline accelerates. (7:18)South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting. (9:52)Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco has a recap of Thursday's meeting. (21:33)Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball talks about new uphill skiing passes.(38:21)Deer Valley debates future parking strategies for Snow Park (47:46)