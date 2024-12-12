Deer Valley debates future parking strategies for Snow Park

Parking has been top of mind as the Park City Planning Commission reviews Deer Valley’s plan for Snow Park Village, a major redevelopment project that would add hotel rooms, condos and retail space on the existing base area parking lots. The resort hopes to break ground on the project next summer and complete construction by 2030.

As part of a deal made with the Park City Council, Deer Valley has agreed to reduce day skier parking by 20% from what’s available today. The reduction is seen as a tool to decrease the amount of vehicle congestion in Snow Park.

A Deer Valley traffic study projects the new development will generate more than 800 additional daily trips to Snow Park.

The new underground parking garage that will replace surface lots will have paid parking, Deer Valley Vice President of Resort Planning Hannah Tyler told the commission Dec. 11.

Deer Valley officials have not given any indication of how much parking could cost or when it will be implemented. During the five-years of construction at Snow Park Village, parking availability will dwindle at the base area in the coming years.

Commissioner John Frontero asked if the resort would consider a rule where a vehicle with four or more people can park for free, like Park City Mountain’s system.

A member of Deer Valley’s development team said managing such a program in a structured parking lot could prove difficult, but added that they’re considering all options.

Frontero also asked about parking reservations, another element of Park City Mountain’s system that’s been heralded as a success for easing traffic.

Deer Valley Vice President and COO Todd Bennett said he’s heard mixed opinions about reservation parking from other area ski operators, arguing it makes more sense for resorts nestled deep in the Cottonwood Canyons.

“We don’t want people coming to Deer Valley when there is no parking,” Bennett said. “That’s just adding unnecessary congestion, so I think we’re 100% aligned on that point… But I do think there’s also a shadow side of reservations, which is that parking space that never gets used.”

Bennett said the resort wants flexibility to develop the best parking system.

Tyler said the resort’s parking plan will also involve a new park-and-ride area. As part of the deal with the city council, Deer Valley is pledging $15 million to Park City, specifically for a parking and transportation facility near state Route 248.

Planning commissioners will meet again with Deer Valley officials on Jan. 22 to continue discussions about Snow Park Village.