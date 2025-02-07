Local News Hour | February 7, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 7, 2025 at 2:36 PM MST Listen • 49:52 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (04:08)Hideout Town Administrator Jan McCosh provides the latest community updates. (06:45)Bill banning collective bargaining passes Utah Senate. (18:34)Park City Councilmember Tana Toly recaps Thursday night's council meeting. (20:33)Visit Salt Lake spokesperson Ryan Mack talks about the 2025 Winter Roundup skijoring event. (34:41)Portions of historic Thaynes Hoist House destroyed by heavy snow, report finds. (40:27)Heber North Village referendum dies after missed deadline. (42:08)Park City Performing Arts Executive Director Ember Conley discusses the 2025 Concerts on the Slopes lineup. (44:26)