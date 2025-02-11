Local News Hour | February 11, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 11, 2025 at 1:24 PM MST Listen • 50:41 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (03:21)Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (08:01)The latest Utah Legislative Report with KUER reporter Saige Miller. (26:20)CEO of Park City Community Foundation Joel Zarrow and PCSD's Caleb Fine discuss the "We All Belong" kindness awards and the new Community Belonging Fund. (40:13)