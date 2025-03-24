Local News Hour | March 24, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published March 24, 2025 at 12:36 PM MDT Listen • 46:48 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Park City School District wants input on proposed literacy program expansion. (03:12)Mountain Mediation Program Director Kris Campbell and Let's Talk facilitator Virginia Solomon share details on their free Let's Talk training. (05:09)Song Summit Foundation hosts fundraiser for youth musicians. (14:42)Park City Council extends funding for childcare assistance program. (16:50)Summit County Clubhouse shares details on their accreditation process. (18:52)Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Communications Dan Howard and Senior Director of Government Community Affairs Becca Gerber provide an update on lodging data and sales tax revenue. (34:29)