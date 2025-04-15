Local News Hour | April 15, 2025 By Grace Doerfler Published April 15, 2025 at 3:07 PM MDT Listen • 49:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Music Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Park City Mountain lift lawsuit moves to Utah Court of Appeals. (03:48)Francis residents appeal one hotel as city approves another. (06:34)Utahns prepare to ‘drop, cover and hold’ in statewide earthquake drill. (09:01)Summit County soon to break ground on landfill expansion. (09:44)Former Park City School District COO receives $176K severance package. (11:27) Christian Center of Park City shares Holy Week activities. (13:20)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting. (25:12)Recycle Utah General Manager Jim Bedell with the latest on a location for a new center. (36:13)