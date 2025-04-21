Local News Hour | April 21, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published April 21, 2025 at 11:33 AM MDT Listen • 51:35 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Music Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Wasatch Back residents join national 50501 demonstration against Trump administration. (03:11)Park City author Ron Schwarz talks about his father's Holocaust survival story and upcoming lecture.Summit Community Gardens prepares for the upcoming growing season. (19:31)Youth Sports Alliance's Ashley Laakso provides an update on youth sports programs. (22:01)Air quality can be a tool for tracking pollen as seasonal allergies reawaken. (29:02)Fireworks restrictions announced for Wasatch County this summer. (30:44)Coalville political ‘feud’ has residents questioning separation of powers. (32:09)Park City Golf Director Vaughn Robinson shares details on the the golf course's condition and future developments. (36:18)