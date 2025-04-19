Wasatch Back residents join national 50501 demonstration against Trump administration

April 19 was a national day of protest for the 50501 group , which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement.

Members began organizing mass demonstrations at the beginning of the year. The group says its peaceful protests are a decentralized response to the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration.

Local Democratic Party Chair Rory Swenson organized a demonstration for April 19 . Residents from the Wasatch Back and beyond attended, carrying signs with messages like “The power of the people is stronger than the people in power.”

Swenson said the April 19 date was chosen for its historical significance.

“April 19, 1775, that was the day that we had our first skirmishes and battles for the Revolutionary War,” he said. “Battles of Lexington and Concord, where a small group of colonials finally said, ‘No more, we're done.’”

Now 250 years later, Swenson said the assembled people were part of a similar movement, aiming to have their voices heard.

The event hosted a range of speakers. Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force founder Cami Richardson advocated for LGBTQ+ rights. She mentioned a law passed during Utah’s 2025 Legislative session that bans pride flags at schools and government property as well as 2022 legislation barring transgender athletes from girls sports.

“I have never felt fear being trans until now,” she said. “This wave of hatred and violence is backed and emboldened by Donald Trump and his administration of hate.”

Residents from the Wasatch Back and beyond gathered at Park City's City Park Saturday, April 19, to protest recent Trump administration policies.

Park City Community Foundation’s Diego Zegarra advocated for immigrant rights. He is a Park City local, U.S. citizen and an immigrant.

Zegarra said he moved to the U.S. from Peru about 20 years ago chasing opportunity. He mentioned headlines about students being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for raising their voices and said he looks back now fearing he could have faced the same fate.

"A government that detains young people for protesting, for organizing and for expressing dissent, folks, we call that authoritarianism, or somebody yelled out fascism,” Zegarra said.

Ski mountaineer and 2024 Democratic nominee for Senate Caroline Gleich closed the demonstration, speaking against the Trump administration‘s agenda and issuing a challenge to the crowd.

“So what do we do? We don't wait for someone to save us, we save each other,” she said. “When Trump guts the CDC, we become the public health response, distributing supplies, checking on our seniors, sharing trusted information. If he silences teachers, we teach truth in our communities. If he strips away labor protections, we organize unions and we strike together.”

She said the demonstration was just the beginning and it will take many more strikes and protests to be heard.

Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna, former Summit County Councilmember Glen Wright, Democratic Senator Nate Blouin, entrepreneur Susan Pieper, defense attorney Greg Skordas and former Lt. Gov. candidate Rebekah Cummings also spoke at Saturday’s demonstration in City Park.

No counterprotesters appeared to attend the event.

Demonstrators also gathered in Provo, Logan and at the Utah State Capitol Saturday.