Local News Hour | July 18, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published July 18, 2025 at 12:55 PM MDT Listen • 49:11 KPCW U.S. Olympic leaders see 'hotbeds of opportunity' in Utah Winter Games venues (2:39)League of Women Voters Monica Schaffer discusses starting a new chapter in the Wasatch Back. (5:33)Kem C. Gardner housing expert Dejan Eskic details Utah housing costs. (19:03)Summit County Mosquito Abatement District Manager Bryan Stephens shares how the district is keeping the bugs at bay this summer. (35:16)KPCW General Manager Juliana Allely discusses the potential impact of President Trump's proposed rescission of funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and what that means for KPCW. (42:44)