Local News Hour | July 22, 2025

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 22, 2025 at 2:33 PM MDT
Utah voters must mail in ballots earlier this year (02:50)

Summit County Housing Authority Director Maddie McDonough with details on housing in the county (05:50)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott with updates on issues facing the county (16:23)

Park City Community Foundation Executive Director Joel Zarrow and board member Eyee Hsu with details on the food waste collection program (25:02)

Recycle Utah General Manager Jim Bedell and Carolynn Wawra with the latest on a location for a new center (36:33)

Kimball Arts Fest to bring local, national artists to Park City (45:55)

Two stabbed at Heber birthday party; police seek suspects (47:35)

Basin Rec urges Willow Creek visitors to respect pond closure (48:25)

Local News Hour
