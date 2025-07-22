Local News Hour | July 22, 2025
Utah voters must mail in ballots earlier this year (02:50)
Summit County Housing Authority Director Maddie McDonough with details on housing in the county (05:50)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott with updates on issues facing the county (16:23)
Park City Community Foundation Executive Director Joel Zarrow and board member Eyee Hsu with details on the food waste collection program (25:02)
Recycle Utah General Manager Jim Bedell and Carolynn Wawra with the latest on a location for a new center (36:33)
Kimball Arts Fest to bring local, national artists to Park City (45:55)
Two stabbed at Heber birthday party; police seek suspects (47:35)
Basin Rec urges Willow Creek visitors to respect pond closure (48:25)