Local News Hour | August 5, 2025
Prospector Park meeting to focus on future of state Route 248 (01:57)
Park City couple share turbulent Delta flight experience (04:08)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting (07:22)
Heber poised to add safety bonus for city employees (24:40)
Utah Outliers Game Operations Manager/Housing Coordinator Bill McCloud on Park City's newest hockey team (26:10)
CEO Summit Lands Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (38:39)