Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 5, 2025

By Parker Malatesta
Published August 5, 2025 at 3:03 PM MDT
Prospector Park meeting to focus on future of state Route 248 (01:57)

Park City couple share turbulent Delta flight experience (04:08)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting (07:22)

Heber poised to add safety bonus for city employees (24:40)

Utah Outliers Game Operations Manager/Housing Coordinator Bill McCloud on Park City's newest hockey team (26:10)

CEO Summit Lands Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (38:39)

