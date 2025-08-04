Heber poised to add safety bonus for city employees

City employees considered at “high risk” include police officers, public works staff, airport operators and more. Over 60 people qualify.

Under the new program, City Manager Matt Brower said they will be eligible for a $500 bonus every year if they are accident-free and complete safety training.

“We want to make sure that our employees continue to go home every night to their families and come back to work the next day,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday.

The safety incentive program comes in the wake of a 2022 accident, when a trench collapsed and nearly killed a man.

Brower said since then, the number of accidents has declined, and he wants the city to continue that trend.

Full Interview: Heber City Manager Matt Brower

“This is all about trying to create a culture of safety, and I think we can best do that through pay for performance,” he said.

If an accident does happen, a committee will review whether it was preventable. If so, the employee responsible could lose their bonus.

The program will cost the city about $31,000 for fiscal year 2026 if all 62 eligible employees follow the safety protocol.

It is part of the consent agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting, meaning councilmembers are unlikely to discuss it in depth.

An agenda and a link to attend the meeting online are available on the city website.

