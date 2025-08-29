Local News Hour | August 29, 2025
Interested Wohali buyer and 'Mountainhead' House developer Doug Bergeron (02:36)
Park City Ski and Snowboard Director steps down (15:49)
Promontory Foundation awards $330K in grants to local nonprofits (16:54)
Better Boundaries new Executive Director Elizabeth Rasmussen introduces herself (19:06)
Dakota Pacific referendum group considers appeal of mootness ruling (27:56)
Wasatch councilmember Luke Searle discusses senior tax breaks (30:43)
Rotary members Bari Nan Rothchild and Canice Harte on Miners Day events (39:24)