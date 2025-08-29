© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 29, 2025

By Roger Goldman
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:50 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Interested Wohali buyer and 'Mountainhead' House developer Doug Bergeron (02:36)

Park City Ski and Snowboard Director steps down (15:49)

Promontory Foundation awards $330K in grants to local nonprofits (16:54)

Better Boundaries new Executive Director Elizabeth Rasmussen introduces herself (19:06)

Dakota Pacific referendum group considers appeal of mootness ruling (27:56)

Wasatch councilmember Luke Searle discusses senior tax breaks (30:43)

Rotary members Bari Nan Rothchild and Canice Harte on Miners Day events (39:24)

Roger Goldman
