Promontory Foundation awards $330K in grants to local nonprofits

The Promontory Foundation is the charitable arm of the Promontory Club , a private, gated community east of Park City.

“The Happiest Hour” grant reception is an event club members look forward to every year as it’s the night when they get to see how their donations are supporting local nonprofits.

General Manager Kelli Brown said 35 organizations were awarded grants from the Promontory Foundation Wednesday, totaling $330,000.

Peace House received the top prize — called the Promontory Promise Grant — of $40,000. The nonprofit is dedicated to ending interpersonal violence and abuse and provides survivors with safe housing, support services and prevention education.

Associate Director Katherine Aguilera said Peace House was ecstatic about the news.

“Violence, it doesn't just affect the adults, it affects children who may have witnessed the violence, who may have been recipients of violence,” she said. “This grant really allows us to provide comprehensive services to those children, connecting them to vital interventions, also just helping them restore some balance and stability.”

Services would include safety planning for kids, as well as art projects to regain stability and confidence.

Brown said many grant recipients support social services in the area, including Peace House, the Wasatch Immigration Project, and Summit Community Gardens and EATS.

“There's some food insecurity out there, mental health needs, you know, need for mediation and pro bono legal services,” Brown said. “So we really vet those applicants and try to find the organizations that we feel the foundation could have the most impact on.”

Others support arts and culture, including the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, the Egyptian Theatre and the Kimball Art Center.

KPCW was also among the recipients and plans to use its $10,000 grant to expand its digital services, including delivery of local news via the daily newsletter and the mobile app.

Promontory members fund the grants at a community charity event each July. Since its inception in 2006, the foundation has raised $3.5 million for local nonprofits.