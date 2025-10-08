Local News Hour | October 8, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published October 8, 2025 at 5:09 PM MDT Listen • 51:15 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Kimball Junction crash causes gridlock during morning commute (3:15)UDOT to share Heber Valley bypass update with local leaders (4:44)U.S. Ski and Snowboarding Chief of Sport Anouk Patty has details on the upcoming season (5:55)Peace House Ex. Director Kendra Wyckoff with more on how Domestic Violence Awareness month is being recognized (23:57)Park City Board of Realtors President Maverick Bolger introduces the association's new CEO Jennifer Armandi (39:14)