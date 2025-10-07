© 2025 KPCW

UDOT to share Heber Valley bypass update with local leaders

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:00 PM MDT
Pictures of busy Main Street / US-40 in Heber City.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
The bypass is intended to divert traffic away from Heber's busy Main Street.

As Heber Valley residents await news on a final bypass route, the Utah Department of Transportation is laying out its next steps for area leaders.

UDOT leaders will update Wasatch County, Heber City and Midway governments about progress toward construction of the bypass meant to improve traffic on Main Street and U.S. 40.

At an interlocal meeting Wednesday, UDOT representatives will share what to expect this fall and winter as they get closer to choosing a route.

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau said there are several required steps UDOT must take before making a decision, including a federal environmental review and opportunities for public comment.

Full Interview: Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau

“This process will not conclude, my guess is, until late spring next year,” he said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" Oct. 7.

Once UDOT picks a preferred route, there will be a comment period with online and in-person meetings.

The agency has said it will identify its preferred option later this fall. The two options include one route that cuts through the North Fields and another that keeps traffic on U.S. 40 for longer.

The interlocal meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wasatch County Senior Center. For an agenda and a link to attend online, visit the county website.
Wasatch County Heber Valley Bypass
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler