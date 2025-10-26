Local News Hour | November 03, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 3, 2025 at 11:37 AM MST Listen • 47:41 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Wasatch County School District board delays boundary decision (02:31)Early giving open for Live PC Give PC (06:16)Summit County Clerk Eve Furse shares the latest on Tuesday's elections. (08:36) Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's city council meeting. (25:18)C. J. Robb, director of business and operations for Adopt a Native Elder, talks about the upcoming Navajo Rug Show and Sale. (33:59)