Local News Hour | October 30, 2025
- UDOT Trails Division Director Stephanie Tomlin talks about the new Utah Trails Network master plan which aims to create a comprehensive paved trail system linking the entire state. (06:28)
- Park City Community Foundation's Christine Coleman and High West's Steve Walton discuss the community fundraising initiative "Live PC, Give PC" which hopes to raise more than $5 million for local nonprofits by Nov. 7. (26:06)
- Park City and Summit County Arts Council's Andrea Zavala and Kendall Kelley talk about their upcoming Dia de los Muertos event on Saturday, Nov. 1. (39:28)