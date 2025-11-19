Local News Hour | November 19, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 19, 2025 at 12:41 PM MST Listen • 50:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Dickey wins Park City mayor race, Rubin may still request recount (02:50)Park City Mountain Resort COO Deidre Walsh looks ahead at the upcoming ski season (04:14 )Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco recaps the latest council meeting (21:50)Heber City Councilmember Scott Phillips reflects on his time as a councilmember and some of his achievements (39:08)