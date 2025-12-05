Local News Hour | December 5, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:16)
- KPCW's Connor Thomas and Park City Mountain's Senior Manager of Communications John Kanaly join from the Sunrise Gondola at the Canyons for opening day (4:39)
- Rocky Mountain Power's Bianca Velasquez talks about how to recognize and deal with phone scams (24:54)
- Deadlocked Summit County Council delays Basin Rec tax vote (32:59)
- Keith Lilley previews the 9th Christmas Concert in the Mountains at Shepherd of the Mountain Church on Dec. 6 (38:04)
- KPCW's Grace Doerfler and Deer Valley's Director of Communications Emily Summers join from the resort's opening day (45:24)