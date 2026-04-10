Local News Hour | April 10, 2026 By Grace Doerfler Published April 10, 2026 at 11:18 AM MDT Listen • 48:43 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Wasatch County delegates step up to lead in local GOP, Democratic parties (3:57)Summit County Democratic Convention shows delegate mindset ahead of June primaries (7:23)Utah couple charged in alleged plot to murder husband, dump body in Browns Canyon (8:55)Historic Park City mine building honored for preservation efforts (11:32)Mountain Trails Foundation prepares trails for hiking, biking season (12:40)Wasatch Mountain State Parks offers Dark Sky Month activities(14:45)PC Council recap: 2027 funding for senior center, child care (21:33)Hideout mayor discusses new council appointment, MIDAt (35:38)Trails close amid Summit County 224 widening project (47:48)