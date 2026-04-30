Local News Hour | April 30, 2026
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ICE agents spotted stopping vehicles in Park City, Heber area (02:59)
Park City Council to consider water rate increase, pathway project, Bonanza Park funding (05:37)
Local childcare program shows significant economic returns. (08:53)
Summit County clerk: May 6 is voter registration privacy deadline.(19:12)
Area Arts Council previews annual Latino Arts Festival (29:33)
Women’s Giving Fund, Park City Library partner for immigration-focused author event (43:32)
Summit Bike Share rolling out new rides, stations for summer 2026 (45:50)