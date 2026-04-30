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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 30, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 30, 2026 at 10:45 AM MDT
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Local News Hour podcast title card.
KPCW

ICE agents spotted stopping vehicles in Park City, Heber area (02:59)

Park City Council to consider water rate increase, pathway project, Bonanza Park funding (05:37)

Local childcare program shows significant economic returns. (08:53)

Summit County clerk: May 6 is voter registration privacy deadline.(19:12)

Area Arts Council previews annual Latino Arts Festival (29:33)

Women’s Giving Fund, Park City Library partner for immigration-focused author event (43:32)

Summit Bike Share rolling out new rides, stations for summer 2026 (45:50)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher