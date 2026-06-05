Local News Hour | June 5, 2026 By Grace Doerfler Published June 5, 2026 at 12:07 PM MDT Listen • 49:37 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Limo driver arrested after attempted robbery, chase through Oakley (4:22)No tax increases included in Midway City budget (6:53)Park City Council set to reconsider salary increases (19:40)Summit County buys land at I-80, U.S. 40 for $3.2M after development stalls (35:17)Wasatch Parent Network honors patriotic work of student artists (36:54)Park City Mountain trail temporary closure for Shaun White’s Snow League construction (48:51)