Local News Hour | July 17, 2026 By Connor Thomas Published July 17, 2026 at 11:19 AM MDT Listen • 50:06 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW ‘This should never take 4 years’: Silver Creek development gets thumbs up (4:29)Summit County Clubhouse grant comes after 300% growth (7:18)With help from rain, Buck Basin Fire 64% contained (10:05)Canyons Village development goes to auction after developer defaults on $30M loan (17:35)Park City Mountain lift appeal hearing centers on carrying capacity (18:16)Summit County roads, Parleys Canyon lanes close overnight through July (21:02)Environmental groups to fight reduction of Bears Ears, Grand Staircase monuments(21:47)Charleston's preps for annual Pioneer Day celebration (37:10)Utahns sue O’Leary, Fox News over ‘smear campaign’ (43:06)KPCW Executive Director & CEO Juliana Allely and Development Director Sarah Ervin on the anniversary of the loss of federal funding (44:29)