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Local News Hour

Local News Hour - July 24, 2026

By Connor Thomas
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
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KPCW

Summit County pioneer cemetery washed out by heavy rain (03:11)

Ousted Hideout town administrator alleges retaliation by mayor (06:15)

Olympian Haley Batten previews Soldier Hollow World Cup races (09:49)

Deer Creek High School to host grand opening next week (19:15)

Heber Valley history honored in local Pioneer Day celebrations(21:19)

Recycle Utah invites Wasatch Back to green meals, events this summer (36:42)

Man convicted of 1998 murders asks Wasatch County judge to allow new evidence
(38:29)

Park City's "Dogapalooza" honors dog park legacy of Ian Weinman (40:29)

Park City climber sets second world record with Denali summit (49:01)

Local News Hour
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas