Local News Hour - July 24, 2026
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Summit County pioneer cemetery washed out by heavy rain (03:11)
Ousted Hideout town administrator alleges retaliation by mayor (06:15)
Olympian Haley Batten previews Soldier Hollow World Cup races (09:49)
Deer Creek High School to host grand opening next week (19:15)
Heber Valley history honored in local Pioneer Day celebrations(21:19)
Recycle Utah invites Wasatch Back to green meals, events this summer (36:42)
Man convicted of 1998 murders asks Wasatch County judge to allow new evidence
(38:29)
Park City's "Dogapalooza" honors dog park legacy of Ian Weinman (40:29)
Park City climber sets second world record with Denali summit (49:01)